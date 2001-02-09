Oprah opts to produce for Oxygen
Oprah Winfrey will produce a half-hour series for Oxygen Media about "real-life heroes," Reuters reports.
Winfrey, a co-founder of the women's network, plans to produce 12 episodes of a series telling stories of every-day heroism. It's slated to debut this summe. Oxygen will also air two TV movies produced by Winfrey's Harpo Productions, Overexposed and There Are No Children Here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.