Oprah opts to produce for Oxygen

Oprah Winfrey will produce a half-hour series for Oxygen Media about "real-life heroes," Reuters reports.

Winfrey, a co-founder of the women's network, plans to produce 12 episodes of a series telling stories of every-day heroism. It's slated to debut this summe. Oxygen will also air two TV movies produced by Winfrey's Harpo Productions, Overexposed and There Are No Children Here.