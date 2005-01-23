Oprah Gets Desperate

Oprah Winfrey recently taped an episode of her talk show on the set of Desperate Housewives and considers herself a fan.

But she says she has trouble identifying with the trim housewives featured on the hit ABC prime time soap.

It's hard to believe that "nobody has a butt" on a street with as many homes as Wisteria Lane, Winfrey told reporters while visiting Los Angeles to promote a made-for-TV film from her studio, Harpo Productions.

The new Desperate episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show will run on Feb. 3, featuring scenes penned by the soap's creator, Marc Cherry.

Winfrey wouldn't say much about the episode, except that the script was specifically written for The Oprah Winfrey Show.



She had so much fun on the set that she's thinking about a return to acting after a seven-year hiatus. "I loved being a part of Desperate Housewives so much," she said.

The Feb. 3 episode will be the second appearance of the ensemble cast this season. They appeared in a group interview from her studio that ran Oct. 15.

Winfrey was in Los Angeles to promote Their Eyes Were Watching God, based on the novel by Zora Neale Hurston, which will air on ABC.