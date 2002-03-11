Oprah to call it quits in 2006

Oprah Winfrey is going to go out with 20 seasons in syndication.

The queen of daytime talk is going to call it a day at the conclusion of the

2005-2006 season, King World Productions executives confirmed Monday morning.

Winfrey has signed a new deal to host her show for another two seasons beyond

her current pact with distributor King World. The current contract runs through

the 2003-2004 season.

King World has renewed The Oprah Winfrey Show on the top ABC

owned-and-operated stations through the 2005-2006 season -- WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los

Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia and KGO-TV San Francisco.

Other ABC stations renewing include WTVD-TV Raleigh/Durham, N.C., and KFSN-TV

Fresno, Calif.

Winfrey's ratings have slipped this season, but the talk show is still the

highest-rated talk show in all of syndication. In the most recent national

weekly ratings, Oprah averaged a

talk-show-best 5.6 rating, according to Nielsen Media

Research.