Oprah buying $50 million mansion
Television talk show host and media entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey has agreed to buy a mansion near Santa Barbara for $50 million in one of the most expensive residential property deals in California, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 42-acre estate in Montecito includes a 23,000 square-foot Georgian-style house, a swimming pool and tennis court, a barn, an orchard, two ponds and a lake, the Times reported. The previous owners had bought the property, about 90 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles and looking out across the Pacific Ocean, for $14 million in 1998 before renovating it, the newspaper said.
Winfrey, 47, who visited Santa Barbara in April for a photo shoot for her magazine, O, reportedly was charmed by the area and made an offer to buy the estate.
