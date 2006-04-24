Opie & Anthony Return to CBS

In a strange-bedfellows deal, shock jocks Opie & Anthony will return to CBS Radio (formerly Infinity starting April 26.

They will continue on XM Radio. In fact, the drive time 6 a.m.-9 a.m. show on WFNY(FM) New York and CBS radio stations in Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and West Palm Beach, Fla., will simulcast "uncensored" on XM, originating from WFNY's studios.

The pair also have a 9-11 a.m. show on XM.

Opie & Anthony were dropped from CBS' WNEW(FM) in 2002 after their infamous "sex in the cathedral" stunt in which they encouraged listeners to have sex in public places and one couple chose St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The incident helped ramp up Washington's indecency crackdown, which partially resulted in the move of another Infinity shock jock, Howard Stern, to satellite radio.

CBS Radio stations in New York, Philly, and Dallas will stream the 3-hour show on their Web sites as well.

CBS may have dumped the pair unceremoniously after the St. Pat's incident, but it also challenged the FCC's $357,000 fine against the broadcast, saying it hadn't been indecent. Nonetheless, the company tightened its in-house policies on content.

Monday, CBS Radio President Joel Hollander said of the jocks: "Opie and Anthony have proven their determination to succeed in this business, and have a relationship with their audience that is second to none in the industry. CBS Radio is well known for having among its portfolio some of the best brands in radio, and it's great to have [them] among that stable again."