Operators, Content Owners At 'Strange Crossroads' For Online TV

New York - Pay-TV distributors and programmers are "at a very strange crossroads" as they adapt to changing viewer demands and try to negotiate deals for Internet-distributed video, Scripps Networks senior vice president of digital media Lisa Choi Owens said.

"There has to be a balance and collegial relationship between content owners and distributors," said Owens, speaking on a panel here Wednesday at Bloomberg's Media Summit. "We need to figure out the economic model... I think we're on a path where that's not very friendly." Scripps cable networks include HGTV and Food Network.

David Purdy, vice president and general manager of television products at Rogers Cable -- Canada's largest cable operator -- agreed that the rules have not been fully established for Internet video monetization.

