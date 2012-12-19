OpenTV Sues Netflix Over Patents

Interactive TV vendor OpenTV, a subsidiary of

Switzerland-based Kudelski Group, filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against

Netflix, alleging that Netflix infringes seven U.S. patents owned by OpenTV.

Netflix representatives did not immediately respond to a

request for comment.

OpenTV said it filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court

for the District of Delaware. OpenTV is represented by Kirkland & Ellis

LLP.

Kudelski, whose holdings include conditional-access vendor

Nagravision, acquired the portion of San Francisco-based OpenTV it did not

already own in 2009.

OpenTV says its software is integrated in more than 160

million set-tops worldwide, enabling video-on-demand, digital video recording,

advanced advertising and enhanced TV applications. Customers have included Time

Warner Cable, Comcast Spotlight, Dish Network, Charter Communications, NBCUniversal and Suddenlink Communications.