OpenTV opens up to ACTV

OpenTV is integrating ACTV's interactive TV software into the OpenTV interactive TV platform.

The companies said Wednesday that OpenTV's interactive television middleware for both today's and tomorrow's next generation set-top boxes is expected to include ACTV's SpotOn advertising software, One to One TV, individualized program technology and HyperTV, ACTV's system for synchronizing TV shows with online content.

OpenTV, which co-markets the SpotOn software with ACTV, will initially embed the ACTV software in the Pace set-top box. Integration in additional set-tops will follow over the next several months. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco