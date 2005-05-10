Open TV Looks to IPTV

Interactive TV company OpenTV is jumping into the Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) delivery market with its OpenTV Core 2.0 signal-management system. The company introduced the product on Tuesday at the Telecom Video Europe show, which is being held this week in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The European market has embraced IPTV-based systems more quickly than U.S. telco operators have. Tim Evard, OpenTV's senior vice president and general manager of products and marketing, says the system can be used anywhere on the globe. He says features include video-on-demand, personal video recording and interactivity for the IPTV distributor.