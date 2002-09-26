Open TV acquires ACTV, Wink

Interactive middleware company OpenTV Corp. has had a hard time gaining traction

with U.S. cable operators, but its acquisition of Wink Communications Inc. for $101

million in cash may help to solve those problems.

The Wink deal was announced along with another OpenTV acquisition, that of

ACTV Inc. in a stock-for-stock merger. ACTV's interactive developments have primarily

been around interactive advertising and enhancements like camera-angle control

for a sporting event.

Liberty Broadband Interactive Television, which has a controlling

interest in OpenTV and owned ACTV and Wink, said the Wink portion of the deal

should be completed in the next few weeks, with the ACTV deal being completed by

the end of the year.

"OpenTV was well-positioned for middleware with a healthy balance sheet with

no debt," said Peter Boylan III, LBIT president and CEO. "But it had not made

enough progress in the United States with advertising and technology. ACTV and Wink will

help OpenTV to go a long way. And putting these companies together will

allow us to be uniquely positioned to offer the marketplace something others

can't offer."