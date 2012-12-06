OnScreen Summit: Rogers: TiVo's an 'Underdog' Just Like Tim Tebow

New York -- Although TiVo is certainly getting more TV

playing time these days than its new spokesman, Tim Tebow, the company identifies

with his persona as a talented underdog, president and CEO Tom Rogers said.

Tebow, the New York Jets quarterback who's largely been

sidelined this season, is "a real underdog who performs when he gets out there... We identify with him," said Rogers, speaking at the fifth annual Multichannel

News/B&C OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday.

At the event, Rogers screened two of TiVo's new television

ads featuring Tebow chatting on a couch with precocious children. The spots

began airing this week.

After the cable industry "outright rejected TiVo" several

years ago and some had written off the company, "we've obviously turned that

around and proved it wrong," Rogers said.

TiVo now has deals with nine of the 21 biggest cable MSOs in

the United States, after recent wins with Cable One, Mediacom Communications

and Midcontinent Communications. Those join its roster of other partners

including Suddenlink Communications and Charter Communications.

