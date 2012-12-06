OnScreen Summit: Moonves Says CBS News-CNN Merger Not Likely With Zucker at CNN

New York - CBS CEO Leslie Moonves says he isn't expecting a

call from new CNN boss Jeff Zucker suggesting they talk about combining news

operations -- and doesn't plan to call Zucker, either.

Speaking at the B&C/MCN OnScreen

Media Summit in New York on Thursday, Moonves was asked if Zucker's appointment

made it any more or less likely CBS and Time Warner Inc.-owned CNN would join

news forces. He said the same control issues and other obstacles that have

stood in the way over the years haven't changed. (Moonves addressedthe topic in almost identical terms at the OnScreen event two years ago.)

"It's a tough thing to do, so I would doubt there would

be many discussions," Moonves told B&C

editor-in-chief Melissa Grego in the one-on-one interview. She asked if he

might call Zucker, in that case, and Moonves said no.

Though CBS News and CNN joining news forces is apparently

out of the question, Moonves said that he would "love to own a general

entertainment network." And if there were a possibility to combine, it would be

Time Warner.

"Would I buy Time Warner? Sure, that would be fun," Moonves

said. "[B]ut that's not going to happen."

Moonves also said CBS will increase the number of

currently-airing shows making past seasons available to so-called subscription

video-on-demand viewers. CBS now delivers library shows to Netflix, and when a

CBS series goes off the air, as CSI: Miami did in

May, all seasons of the show become available on Netflix.

Past episodes of currently-airing series on The CW, the

network CBS co-owns with Time Warner, are available on Netflix. "In a few

instances," Moonves said, more such shows will be added to SVOD in 2013.

He said CBS has had a couple of years of closely watching

the Netflix impact on network advertising, syndication (where CBS procedurals

are popular) and retransmission-consent revenue and has decided to go after

more SVOD gains. "Frankly, we're going to be more aggressive, because the

realization is, through a couple of years, it's not going to affect those

things in a negative way."

Though advertisers still rely on that oft-touted adults

18-49 demo, Moonves says that "one of the greatest bullshit numbers of our

business is the 18-49 demographic. Over and over I see lazy reporters writing

the only demographic that advertisers care about." 60 Minutes, he

points out, has a low 18-49 rating but still "makes a lot of money."

Moonves also touted CBS' audience leadership and picked up

on Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt's recent comments about

getting tougher in talks with cable networks that few people watch. "I

totally agree with him," Moonves said, adding that "if what Glenn

Britt says is true, we should be getting the most money in retrans

dollars."

He repeated past forecasts that CBS' combined retransmission

fees and "reverse compensation" from affiliated stations should total

$1 billion in revenue by 2017. "But it doesn't stop there. It's going to

continue to grow. Our rates are going to get higher and higher."