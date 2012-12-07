OnScreen Summit: Gotlieb -- Transition to C7 Involves Many Issues

New York -- Irwin Gotlieb, chairman of GroupM Worldwide, in

a lively close to the fifth annual B&C/Multichannel News OnScreen

Media Summit here on Dec. 6, discussed a wide range of advertising topics from

the push toward C7 measurement, whether the 18-to-49 set should remain the demo

of choice, the impact of the fiscal cliff on the market and the upfront.

Gotlieb addressed what could be a key shift in the currency of the

market from one governed by C3 ratings to the longer viewing window afforded by

C7.

Noting he wasn't "here to negotiate," Gotlieb instead framed

some of the issues that would result in its adoption. Going back to

implementation of C3, he said tradeoffs needed to happen, going from program

ratings to an average commercial rating, which he said "we knew would grow

over time."

A drive to C7 would add four extra days of DVR deliveries to

the C3 currency that's been in place since 2005 and became widely adopted with

the start of the 2007-08 TV season. Nielsen defines C3 as live commercial

viewing, plus three days of DVR playback.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.