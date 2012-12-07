OnScreen Summit: Gotlieb -- Transition to C7 Involves Many Issues
New York -- Irwin Gotlieb, chairman of GroupM Worldwide, in
a lively close to the fifth annual B&C/Multichannel News OnScreen
Media Summit here on Dec. 6, discussed a wide range of advertising topics from
the push toward C7 measurement, whether the 18-to-49 set should remain the demo
of choice, the impact of the fiscal cliff on the market and the upfront.
Gotlieb addressed what could be a key shift in the currency of the
market from one governed by C3 ratings to the longer viewing window afforded by
C7.
Noting he wasn't "here to negotiate," Gotlieb instead framed
some of the issues that would result in its adoption. Going back to
implementation of C3, he said tradeoffs needed to happen, going from program
ratings to an average commercial rating, which he said "we knew would grow
over time."
A drive to C7 would add four extra days of DVR deliveries to
the C3 currency that's been in place since 2005 and became widely adopted with
the start of the 2007-08 TV season. Nielsen defines C3 as live commercial
viewing, plus three days of DVR playback.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.