OnScreen Summit: Analyst -- Stronger Housing, Economy Will Drive Cable

New York - Bank of America Merrill Lynch media analyst

Jessica Reif Cohen said a rebound in the housing market could help kickstart

the economy and spell much better days for cable companies in 2013.

At the Multichannel News/B&C OnScreen Summit Thursday in an interview with Multichannel News' editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux, Reif Cohen stopped short of predicting that cable operators will cross into

positive video subscriber growth next year, but said that losses that have

plagued the industry for years will continue to decline.

"We haven't had the benefit of housing growth in years,"

Reif Cohen said. "That will be a huge positive for the pay TV industry in

general and cable specifically."

The analyst said that overall Bank of America Merrill Lynch

is bullish on the overall economy -- the promise of renewed housing growth,

continued low interest rates and a strong banking sector should translate into

overall gains, especially in the second half of the year.

High programming costs will continue to divide operators and

content providers, Reif Cohen said, adding that average retransmission consent

fees will continue to rise.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.