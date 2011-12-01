OnScreen Summit 2011: Zaslav: Discovery Still Tapping International Opportunities

New York - Owning content that crosses borders, Discovery Communications president and CEO David Zaslav extolled the continuing opportunities that exist internationally for the media company.

With distribution stagnant stateside, U.S. gains have been tougher to come by, but Discovery still has managed to chart amelioration with both its established and nascent services.

Those were among the key takeaways from Zaslav's opening keynote interview at Multichannel News/B&C's OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday morning.

Currently delivering content in 48 languages over 142 networks in 210 countries, Discovery is riding its international growth spurt anchored by margins in the 50% range, according to Zaslav.

Leading the charge: TLC. With Discovery averaging six channels in the various nations abroad, Discovery made a commitment to the female-skewing TLC, converting extant services in a number areas to the format. As such, Zaslav said TLC now reaches some 100 million homes in 171 countries outside the U.S., and has quickly established itself as one of the top women's brands worldwide.

