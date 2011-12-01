OnScreen Summit 2011: Will 2012 Be 'Perfect Storm' For Local Ads?

New York -- Local TV advertising is poised for a strong showing next year, with the 2012 election season driving political ad spending and advanced-advertising solutions on the rise, according to a panel of cable media sales and advertising executives at Multichannel News/B&C's OnScreen Media Summit Thursday.

"It's sort of going to be the perfect storm next year," said David Kline, president and chief operating officer of Cablevision Media Sales.

Kline said Cablevision offers full addressability across its full New York-area footprint, allowing candidates to deliver targeted messages to individual households based on different demographic criteria. He said one major politician (which he didn't identify) used the MSO's addressable-ad platform to reach key constituents in a recent election -- and "he won, so we took the credit for it," he joked.

