Photos: OnScreen Media SummitImages from the first annual Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit, December 2, 2008, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Photos by Jason Cruz





Verklin Charts Canoe’s CourseDespite the buzz in the TV industry about new platforms like the PC and mobile phones, Canoe intends to reinvent the TV set as a platform, said Verklin, and will roll out its first applications in the first quarter of 2009.>>>







Recession Could Be Boon for Cable



New York – Influential Merrill Lynch media analyst Jessica Reif Cohen painted a somewhat gloomy picture for the overall economy at an industry conference today, but added that the downturn could present a big opportunity for cable companies.>>>



YouTube’s Hoffner: Monetization is Coming



YouTube director of content partnerships Jordan Hoffner outlined the Google owned video site’s plans to monetize its content. YouTube is taking a number of different approaches to build its revenue stream, hoping to capitalize on its market dominance.>>>







Wiley Predicts Smooth Sailing For DTV Transition



New York-Former FCC Chairman and prominent Washington communications attorney Richard Wiley predicted relatively smooth sailing for the digital conversion next February and painted a measured picture for the incoming Democratic-led commission that many believe could be far more regulatory minded and tougher on broadcasters.>>>



67% Of Cable Fare Is Original



Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau president and CEO Sean Cunningham said that programmers have allocated $20 billion behind an array of original fare, which now accounts for 67% of what viewers find when they tune in cable networks.



OnScreen Media Summit: Superserving Sports Fans on the Web



The notion of “superserving” sports-mad fans came up repeatedly in the session Live Streaming For Sports: Friend or Foe? Operators discussed balancing out satiating hungry fans with live games on the Web, while also making sure vital affiliates don’t feel short-changed.>>>

Branded Content's Risks and RewardsEven in a recession, branded entertainment can offer advertisers new opportunities and greater return on investment—if they are willing to work closely with content creators and relinquish a bit of control.>>>



Audience Measurement Still Evolving



The field of audience measurement across TV, online and mobile has grown rapidly in the last twelve months, but still faces challenges in delivering the kind of data sought by advertisers.>>>Canoe's David Verklin Navigates Rough Waters



As he prepares to keynote the B&C/Multichannel News OnScreen Media Summit, the Canoe Ventues CEO discusses the challenges of heading the new cable-advertising consortium.>>>