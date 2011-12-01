OnScreen 2011: SPT's Mosko Bullish on Broadcasting Business

New York -- Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures

Television, says he's bullish on the future of the broadcasting business, and

supports the current ecosystem of retrans compensation for networks.

"If more money is pouring into local stations, and the

networks make money through cable, that's great for our business," he told the

crowd during a Q&A led by B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman at B&C/Multichannel News' OnScreen Media Summit here Thursday. "Because

that means we're not solely dependent on ad revenues.

He added, "I'm a huge believer in the broadcasting business;

it's where I started. I would hate to see local TV stations go away because

they weren't able to share that pot."

That's not to say that things in the broadcasting business --

and at the studios like Sony that provide their programming -- haven't changed.

Mosko noted that 10 years ago, Sony would produce 24 pilots a year, which is no

longer the case.

"There are a lot of studios that still do 24. For our studio

it's hard to do 24 shows well," he said. "So when we changed our model

somewhat, we basically said that we're going to do fewer shows better and do

shows we really think can make it to series and make it to the four or five

years that we make money in syndication."

The trick, Mosko said, besides striking gold with a hit

sitcom like Seinfeld, is to manage the entire cost of your business, know where

to take big bets, and not throw money against bad ideas. It's a philosophy

Mosko has applied at Sony to make fewer, better pilots.

"As you look at network shows, pilots are very expensive,"

he said. "If people are spending $5-10 million on pilots, if you go the cheap

route, I can guarantee you that you spend $3 million in wasted money because

when you put it against a $6 million pilot, you lose. If you're going to play

the game, you've got to invest. But you've got to pick the right places to

invest."

This fall Sony invested big on the period drama Pan Am, a very expensive

pilot.

"It had to be, because we wanted it to look right," Mosko

said. "We knew if we wanted it to be a big show, we had to spend the money."

While the future of the show is in jeopardy at ABC, who will

bench the series at midseason, Mosko said it has sold well internationally, and

that the international revenue for Pan Am is almost twice the network revenue.