Apple TV+ Tried by Only 5% of U.S. Streaming Homes in Q4: HarrisX Poll

Only around 5% of U.S. streaming homes tried the new Apple TV+ SVOD service in the fourth quarter.

And nearly 20 million U.S. streaming households, around 23% of the overall market, used Disney+ in December. And 90% of those users also subscribe to Netflix.

This data comes courtesy of a poll of 18,946 consumers in the fourth quarter, conducted by HarrisX for equity research firm MoffettNathanson.

