Apple TV+ Tried by Only 5% of U.S. Streaming Homes in Q4: HarrisX Poll
Only around 5% of U.S. streaming homes tried the new Apple TV+ SVOD service in the fourth quarter.
And nearly 20 million U.S. streaming households, around 23% of the overall market, used Disney+ in December. And 90% of those users also subscribe to Netflix.
This data comes courtesy of a poll of 18,946 consumers in the fourth quarter, conducted by HarrisX for equity research firm MoffettNathanson.
Continued: Read the rest of this story on our new site, Next TV.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.