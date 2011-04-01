Online Advertising Potential Growing for Local Marketers

The increase of U.S. internet and mobile device users has

led to an increased opportunity to offer online advertising channels to local

marketers, reported

eMarketer.

eMarketer predicts that 80% of the U.S. population will

have internet access, with more than half having the web on their mobile

devices. With this increasing number,

local marketers are given the chance to advertise to their customers more

quickly and interactively.

BIA/Kelsey, a media and advertising adviser, expects U.S.

and local online ad spending will make up 16.2% of all local ad spending this

year, and grow to 24% of all local ad spending by 2015. In local online and

interactive advertising, Borrell Associates, an advertising research and

consulting firm, predicts that by 2015, two-thirds of it will come from mobile

ads on tablets, smartphones, and GPS-enabled laptops.

Local marketers still rely on search engines to place

their advertisements, but have also joined social media networking sites such

as Facebook and LinkedIn to further establish their online presences.

Traditional media, such as print ads, have also not been abandoned; they are

still used frequently and sometimes preferred over online outlets. -- Lindsay Rubino