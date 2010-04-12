Ong Tapped To Lead Travel Channel

Scripps Networks has named Laureen Ong president of Travel

Channel. Ong is no stranger to the cable television business, having served as

the founding president of National Geographic Channel.

Most recently, Ong served as COO of Hong Kong-based media

company Star Group Limited.

"Laureen has the brand experience and proven track record in

developing non-fiction television that will help us build on the recent success

that Travel Channel has achieved," said Kenneth W. Lowe, chairman, president

and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive, in a statement. "She also has an

excellent business acumen that will facilitate expanding the brand into new

ventures within the travel category, much like we have done with Food Network

and HGTV."

The network also named Jonathan Sichel GM of the channel.

Sichel had been serving as interim GM since the network was acquired by Scripps

in November.