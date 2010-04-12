Ong Tapped To Lead Travel Channel
By Alex Weprin
Scripps Networks has named Laureen Ong president of Travel
Channel. Ong is no stranger to the cable television business, having served as
the founding president of National Geographic Channel.
Most recently, Ong served as COO of Hong Kong-based media
company Star Group Limited.
"Laureen has the brand experience and proven track record in
developing non-fiction television that will help us build on the recent success
that Travel Channel has achieved," said Kenneth W. Lowe, chairman, president
and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive, in a statement. "She also has an
excellent business acumen that will facilitate expanding the brand into new
ventures within the travel category, much like we have done with Food Network
and HGTV."
The network also named Jonathan Sichel GM of the channel.
Sichel had been serving as interim GM since the network was acquired by Scripps
in November.
