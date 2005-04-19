One Tree Hill Gets Cingular Finale

Cingular Wireless is teaming with The WB Television Network to let fans decide the outcome of the April 19 episode of One Tree Hill,the netlet’s top-rated show in its targeted young demo, by text-messaging their votes over Cingular’s wireless phones.

The WB says the Cingular “uDecide” promotion is the first time fans will help decide how a storyline on a TV show will play out. The series airs at 9-10 p.m. Tuesdays.

In other WB news, Two DC Comics legends, Clark Kent and Batman, will unite at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, when the netlet will debut an eight-minute trailer, er, “special footage preview,” of the upcoming Warner Bros. sequel Batman Begins.

The superhero synergy won’t end there, with the preview airing during a special 90-minute presentation of the season finale of Smallville.