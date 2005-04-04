One-Stop Media Shopping

Digeo, maker of the Moxi Media Center digital video recorder set-top box, is partnering with consumer-electronics giant Samsung Electronics to build the next-generation Moxi II Media Center.

The deal gives Moxi the scale necessary to drive faster adoption of its set-top boxes. Charter and Adelphia have agreed to purchase Samsung home networking products, and Comcast is currently testing the media center in Huntsville, Ala. That test includes allowing subscribers to stream music and photos from networked PCs to TV sets throughout the home.

The new system will be available in the fall and take advantage of the Digeo X-Stream chip, which makes it possible to combine a number of functions, including HDTV recording, home networking, and music and photo playback, onto one chip, cutting manufacturing costs and the size of the unit.

