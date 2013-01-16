One Role of New Univision Agency: As Resource for Ad Sales Staff

The new internal Univision Agency, announced by the company on

Monday, will not compete with its ad clients' media and creative agencies, but

will be a resource for the existing Univision client development and agency

development groups as they work in conjunction with those clients and agencies,

says Jessica Rodriguez, executive VP for program scheduling and promotions.





Rodriguez, who spearheaded the formation of the agency, says

while most of its functions will be to create a centralized approach across

Univision Communications' two broadcast networks, 12 cable networks, 62 local

TV stations and 70 radio stations, it will also provide any research, creative

or planning help the developments teams need as they work with clients and

their agencies on creating ad packages across Univision media platforms.





The agency will also work together with the Univision ad sales

teams for all of its properties to help create branded entertainment

opportunities that can be presented to clients.





Traditionally, the Univision broadcast and cable

networks, local TV and radio stations have unilaterally created their own on-

air promotions and marketing events in a siloed manner, but the new agency will

work with all the media platforms to create a unified look and approach. It

will also facilitate cross-platform promotional efforts.





"We want to be more collaborative with our media properties

at the local level to help them reach their goals," Rodriguez says. "And we

want to expand the types of promotion we do on-air, not just promoting

individual shows on each platform."





Rodriguez says the media-planning group that was created to

work as part of the new agency will help create plans for each of the platforms

in a centralized manner. Heading the planning group is Silvia Garcia, who

recently joined Univision after spending the past 17 years with Discovery

Networks International.





Overseeing the overall day-to-day operation of Univision

Agency will be senior VP Joni Fernandez, who will report to Rodriguez.





"We want the agency to be a hub that can be a centralized

place that can offer research and creative assistance throughout the company,"

Rodriguez says.





The official stated responsibilities of the agency include:





Creating consistent promotional messaging during commercial

breaks across all Univision platforms

Prioritizing promotional materials and inventory

Developing research and creative that the sales and development teams can share

with clients

Initiating cross-platform initiatives

Rodriguez says when fully staffed, the agency will include

65 employees, some of whom are already on board and others to be hired over the

next few months.





"We are going to have separate brand managers for various

programming segments like novelas, news, entertainment and sports, and they

will be responsible for the strategy and executing of creative and promotional

activities for each of those areas," Rodriguez says. "This will enable us to

customize our promotional assets. It will not just include promotion for

national events, but we will tailor these promotions to individual [TV and

radio] markets. The thinking is that more customized and tailored promotion

locally will help draw in more audiences at that level."





Rodriguez says she is in the process of

organizing teams for each segment and hiring brand managers. That process

should be completed by sometime in February and the entire agency should be

fully staffed by March or April.