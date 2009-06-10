OnDemand Summit: Complete Coverage from the B&C and Multichannel News Event

B&C and Multichannel News present news and analysis from the OnDemand Summit on June 10, 2009, a day-long event featuring keynotes, Q&As and panel discussions with cable industry executives on the latest developments in on-demand technology. Click here for the event agenda.

Matt Bond Urges Consistency

Philadelphia -- Video-on-demand is a product that cries out for consistency, Comcast's top content acquisition executive said in closing out the OnDemand Summit.

Benya Says VOD Platform Will Get Web-Like

Philadelphia -- Cable's video-on-demand platform will add more Internet-like capabilities, such as rapid searching through titles and use of playlists that pass between mobile devices and the set-top box, as it builds on the scale and progress to date, a top Time Warner Cable executive said Wednesday.

Cablevision's Frey Outlines VOD Advertising SuccessDelivering the keynote address at the B&C/Multichannel News

OnDemand Summit June 10 in Philadelphia, Cablevision Advanced

Platform's Senior Vice President Barry Frey outlined the company's

success in pioneering advertising via Video On Demand with companies

such as Disney Parks and U.S. Navy.

Execs, Techs Take On VOD Take on VOD's Biggest Hurdles, Tout Innovations

Philadelphia

-- The rapid increase in the mass of content being produced across

multiple media platforms is forcing VOD executives and technical

experts alike to address questions of ingest, storage, and management,

with the technology often available before monetizable business models

become evident.

Ad Sales Reps to MSOs: Money Moving Quickly to Broadband

Philadelphia -- A panel of advertising executives and sales reps had some strong words for MSOs at the On Demand Summit Wednesday, saying operators need to move quickly before advertisers leave money on the table or let it all go to broadband.

Plea for ‘Collaboration' on Entitlement

Philadelphia -- When programmers and cable operators get together, the talk inevitably turns to entitlement and authentication.Cable operators want programmers to limit Internet access to popular shows to people who are "entitled" because they are paying for that programming via cable subscriptions.