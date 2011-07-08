Omnicom, Horizon Will Jointly Pitch Comcast

According to MediaPost,

two of the industry's biggest competitors will instead team up to pitch

Comcast's estimated $1.4 billion media services account.

Omnicom

Media Group and Horizon Media will vie for what is expected to be one

of the most-watched pitches of the year; the review covers all of NBCU's

media properties. OMG and Horizon will combine their resources into a

new entity called OH. Horizon is the incumbent for NBC's account.

The

partnership has fueled speculation that if OH wins the account, Omnicom

would make an offer to acquire Horizon Media outright. Horizon is

hopeful that the pairing will help them keep NBC's business while

acquiring a greater share of Comcast.

Other

contenders include Starcom MediaVest Group, whose MediaVest is the

incumbent on Comcast's MSO and programming networks, and WPP's GroupM.