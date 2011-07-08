Omnicom, Horizon Will Jointly Pitch Comcast
According to MediaPost,
two of the industry's biggest competitors will instead team up to pitch
Comcast's estimated $1.4 billion media services account.
Omnicom
Media Group and Horizon Media will vie for what is expected to be one
of the most-watched pitches of the year; the review covers all of NBCU's
media properties. OMG and Horizon will combine their resources into a
new entity called OH. Horizon is the incumbent for NBC's account.
The
partnership has fueled speculation that if OH wins the account, Omnicom
would make an offer to acquire Horizon Media outright. Horizon is
hopeful that the pairing will help them keep NBC's business while
acquiring a greater share of Comcast.
Other
contenders include Starcom MediaVest Group, whose MediaVest is the
incumbent on Comcast's MSO and programming networks, and WPP's GroupM.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.