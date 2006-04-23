OmniBus Nets Large PBS Automation Deal

Automation supplier OmniBus Systems says its new iTX software-based content storage and playout system has been selected by PBS for use in its Next Generation Interconnect System (NGIS). NGIS is designed to replace PBS' current satellite program distribution chain with a file-based system that will use a mix of satellite and fiber connections to deliver content.

OmniBus says its iTX product, which uses standard IT-based storage to replicate the functions of a video server, will be used as the "edge server" to capture files at 177 PBS member stations and will support four SD channels and one HD channel at each station.

OmniBus Chief Technology Officer Ian Fletcher says that deployment of The iTX systems to PBS will begin in the third quarter. The PBS systems Will each come with four terabytes of storage, allowing PBS to push up to 10 Days of content to a member station. They can also be scaled up with additional storage, says Fletcher.