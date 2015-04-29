‘Omen’ Sequel ‘Damien’ Moves from Lifetime to A&E

Lifetime’s upcoming sequel to The Omen is moving to sister cabler A&E.

Damien, the sequel to the 1976 horror classic, follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from The Omen. In the A&E series, Damien has grown up and is seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. A&E also added four episodes to Damien, bringing to the total to 10 hours.

The move comes a few months after Lifetime topper Rob Sharenow gained oversight of A&E.

“A&E’s unwavering commitment to high quality original scripted drama programming, coupled with the sizable fan-base for our hit series Bates Motel, which so perfectly aligns with Damien, make the network the ideal fit for this exceptional show,” said Sharenow. “We are thrilled with what we’ve seen so far and know that Glen and the creative team have even more story to tell in season one.”

Damien is scheduled to premiere sometime later this year, with former Walking Dead showrunner Glenn Mazzara on board to write and exec produce under his 44 Strong Production banner.

Lifetime and A&E’s parent company A+E Networks will hold its upfront presentation for advertisers Thursday night in New York.