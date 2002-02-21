Olympics buoy MSNBC, CNBC

MSNBC and CNBC continued to score high marks for their Olympic Games coverage as the Salt Lake City Games moved into their second week.

CNBC airs hockey action in prime time, while MSNBC shows a mix of hockey, curling,

biathlon and cross-country events.

Through Feb. 19, after eight days of competition, CNBC averaged a 0.9 rating,

while MSNBC tallied an average 1.1, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Games have given both NBC cable outlets a sharp ratings boost from recent

Nielsen numbers. In January, CNBC averaged a 0.3 in prime time, while MSNBC's total-day average was 0.3.