Olympic Filmmaker Bud Greenspan, 84, Dies
Bud Greenspan, the Olympic documentarian, died on Christmas night, He was 84.
Greenspan passed from complications of Parkinson's disease, according to his companion, Nancy Beffa, who was at his side, according to published reports.
Greenspan
was famous for his directing, writing and producing films about the
Winter and Summer Olympics and his work was often screened on premium
network Showtime. His work celebrated the athletes, their triumphs and
failures.
Greenspan started in the film business with the 1966 TV documentary Jesse Owens Returns to Berlin. He also created the telefilm Wilma about track star and women's and civil rights activist Wilma Rudolph, which marked the first appearance of Denzel Washington.
