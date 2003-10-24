OLN Sets ‘Combat’ Block

Outdoor Life Network will debut its new programming block, dubbed "Combat Zone," Oct. 27.

The block will run Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. EST. It caters to combat enthusiasts.

Monday night will have SAS: Are You Tough Enough?

, a reality show that follows the trials of individuals seeking to qualify for the British Secret Air Service.

Tuesday night’s X-Fire

combines paintball with secret-agent-type missions and pits strike teams against a squad of elite warriors.