OLN Sets ‘Combat’ Block
Outdoor Life Network will debut its new programming block, dubbed "Combat Zone," Oct. 27.
The block will run Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. EST. It caters to combat enthusiasts.
Monday night will have SAS: Are You Tough Enough?
, a reality show that follows the trials of individuals seeking to qualify for the British Secret Air Service.
Tuesday night’s X-Fire
combines paintball with secret-agent-type missions and pits strike teams against a squad of elite warriors.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.