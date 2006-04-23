OLN Becomes Versus

OLN will change its name to Versus in September. The Comcast-owned channel—formerly the Outdoor Life Network—is aiming to disassociate itself from its outdoor roots, says President Gavin Harvey.

OLN is currently developing another logo and will introduce the name and branding to consumers next fall, the start of the 2006-07 NHL season. It considered name suggestions from five different agencies, as well as viewers, Harvey says.