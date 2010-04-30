Oliver Stone, Bruce Wagner Team On Epix Drama Based On 'Still Holding' Novel

Oscar-winning producer/writer/director Oliver Stone and writer Bruce

Wagner have entered into a development deal with Epix, teaming on a

one-hour scripted drama series.

Based on Wagner's novel of the same

name, Still Holding will examine the colliding worlds of three

disparate people in Los Angeles and the consequences of love and

betrayal of holding on and letting go. The pair, who previously worked

together on miniseries Wild Palms, will serve as executive

producer on the new project for Epix, the joint venture of Viacom's

Paramount Pictures unit, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. and Lionsgate.

