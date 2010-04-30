Oliver Stone, Bruce Wagner Team On Epix Drama Based On 'Still Holding' Novel
Oscar-winning producer/writer/director Oliver Stone and writer Bruce
Wagner have entered into a development deal with Epix, teaming on a
one-hour scripted drama series.
Based on Wagner's novel of the same
name, Still Holding will examine the colliding worlds of three
disparate people in Los Angeles and the consequences of love and
betrayal of holding on and letting go. The pair, who previously worked
together on miniseries Wild Palms, will serve as executive
producer on the new project for Epix, the joint venture of Viacom's
Paramount Pictures unit, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. and Lionsgate.
