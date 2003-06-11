Oldre steps up to SVP at BVT

Chris Oldre has been named senior vice president of the Eastern region for

Buena Vista Television, said John Bryan, BVT's executive VP of

sales.

Based in New York, Oldre will oversee BVT's New York and Eastern regional

sales forces, as well as supervising all East Coast syndication sales.

Previously, Oldre was VP of Eastern region sales.

He has been at BVT since 1995, starting as an account executive in the

central region.

Prior to joining BVT, he was an account executive at WFLD-TV Chicago.