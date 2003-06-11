Oldre steps up to SVP at BVT
Chris Oldre has been named senior vice president of the Eastern region for
Buena Vista Television, said John Bryan, BVT's executive VP of
sales.
Based in New York, Oldre will oversee BVT's New York and Eastern regional
sales forces, as well as supervising all East Coast syndication sales.
Previously, Oldre was VP of Eastern region sales.
He has been at BVT since 1995, starting as an account executive in the
central region.
Prior to joining BVT, he was an account executive at WFLD-TV Chicago.
