Old Spice Spot Features New Character
According to AdWeek, a new spokesman was spotted in Old Spice's new commercial, instead of Isaiah Mustafa.
In
the new spot, the new spokesman treks through a jungle in pursuit of a
woman, pitching the brand's "Danger Zone" line of products, getting
attacked by snakes, crocodiles, and pirañas-he was even hit by a bus.
The new tagline was "Danger excites me. But I can't fully enjoy it when I smell like fear and body odor."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.