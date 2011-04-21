Old Spice Spot Features New Character

According to AdWeek, a new spokesman was spotted in Old Spice's new commercial, instead of Isaiah Mustafa.

In

the new spot, the new spokesman treks through a jungle in pursuit of a

woman, pitching the brand's "Danger Zone" line of products, getting

attacked by snakes, crocodiles, and pirañas-he was even hit by a bus.

The new tagline was "Danger excites me. But I can't fully enjoy it when I smell like fear and body odor."