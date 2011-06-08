Old Spice Ad Picks Up Grand Effie
Procter & Gamble's popular Old Spice campaign by Wieden+Kennedy beat
out five other brands to win 2011 Grand Effie at the Effie Awards on Tuesday
night, AdWeek
reported.
The campaign, also referred to as "The Man Your Man Can
Smell Like" had been honored with the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Lions
International Advertising Festival in June 2010, and a Primetime Emmy Award for
Outstanding Commercial in August. Old Spice's "Response" campaign earned the
Grand Andy and in May, won best in show at The One Show Interactive Awards.
The other five brands up for the Grand Effie included Microsoft's
Bing (JWT, Universal McCann, Razorfish); Kia (David&Goliath, Initiative,
Innocean); Mars' Snickers (BBDO, Starcom, Digitas, Weber Shandwick, Thomas J.
Paul Inc.); Kraft Foods' Philadelphia Cream Cheese (Digitas, Eqal, Edelman,
mcgarrybowen, OgilvyAction); and Bank of America (Starcom, Liquid Thread).
Advertising agency BBDO beat its competitors with 12
Effies. In second was Saatchi & Saatchi, winning nine, and Leo Burnett
earned eight. A full list of winners is available at The Effies website.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.