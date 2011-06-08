Old Spice Ad Picks Up Grand Effie

Procter & Gamble's popular Old Spice campaign by Wieden+Kennedy beat

out five other brands to win 2011 Grand Effie at the Effie Awards on Tuesday

night, AdWeek

reported.

The campaign, also referred to as "The Man Your Man Can

Smell Like" had been honored with the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Lions

International Advertising Festival in June 2010, and a Primetime Emmy Award for

Outstanding Commercial in August. Old Spice's "Response" campaign earned the

Grand Andy and in May, won best in show at The One Show Interactive Awards.

The other five brands up for the Grand Effie included Microsoft's

Bing (JWT, Universal McCann, Razorfish); Kia (David&Goliath, Initiative,

Innocean); Mars' Snickers (BBDO, Starcom, Digitas, Weber Shandwick, Thomas J.

Paul Inc.); Kraft Foods' Philadelphia Cream Cheese (Digitas, Eqal, Edelman,

mcgarrybowen, OgilvyAction); and Bank of America (Starcom, Liquid Thread).

Advertising agency BBDO beat its competitors with 12

Effies. In second was Saatchi & Saatchi, winning nine, and Leo Burnett

earned eight. A full list of winners is available at The Effies website.