Old soldier

At 86, former FCC Chairman and Commissioner James H. Quello is as busy as ever. His book, My Wars, the account of his World War II service as an infantry battalion commander in Europe and his 23 years on the FCC, will go to press this fall with forewords from congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle: Reps. John Dingell and Billy Tauzin, Sens. Ernest Hollings and Ted Stevens. Quello also has a new girlfriend. He's keeping company with a longtime family friend from Detroit, Carol Ann Benzi, the mother of former FCC aide Daren Benzi. Friends say it's serious.