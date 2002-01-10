Olbermann joins CNN

Journeyman broadcaster Keith Olbermann is joining Cable News Network as a

contributor to NewsNight with Aaron Brown.

Known for his sharp writing and deadpan delivery, Olbermann will contribute

several essays per week to NewsNight.

Olbermann, who made a stormy exit from Fox Sports last year, got his first TV

job in 1981 as a CNN sports reporter.

He later spent five years in the mid-1990s with ESPN, anchoring the network's

popular SportsCenter highlight show. But after run-ins with ESPN's brass,

Olbermann defected to MSNBC in 1997 to host a news show.

Fox Sports lured him back to sports in 1998, reportedly paying him $900,000

per year. Olbermann is also reviving a sports/news radio show for ABC Radio

originally hosted by legendary sports broadcaster Howard

Cosell.