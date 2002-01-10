Olbermann joins CNN
Journeyman broadcaster Keith Olbermann is joining Cable News Network as a
contributor to NewsNight with Aaron Brown.
Known for his sharp writing and deadpan delivery, Olbermann will contribute
several essays per week to NewsNight.
Olbermann, who made a stormy exit from Fox Sports last year, got his first TV
job in 1981 as a CNN sports reporter.
He later spent five years in the mid-1990s with ESPN, anchoring the network's
popular SportsCenter highlight show. But after run-ins with ESPN's brass,
Olbermann defected to MSNBC in 1997 to host a news show.
Fox Sports lured him back to sports in 1998, reportedly paying him $900,000
per year. Olbermann is also reviving a sports/news radio show for ABC Radio
originally hosted by legendary sports broadcaster Howard
Cosell.
