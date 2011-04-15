Okun Exiting Comcast/NBCU
Bob Okun is exiting as the long-time head of NBCU's Washington office.
He will exit July 1 and start his own PR firm, The O Team, continuing to advise the company through June.
The move follows the hiring of former National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow as president of Comcast/NBCU Washington, heading up government relations for the newly combined companies.
"Now that we are becoming an integrated, new company, I am excited to fulfill my professional dream after 30 years in Washington to start a firm which will bring together politics, policy, and business," said Okun in a statement. His first client: Comcast/NBCU.
"Bob and I have been friends and colleagues for almost two decades," said McSlarrow, "and I look forward to our continuing relationship as Bob begins this exciting new phase of his career."
The company said that it would name a replacement for Okun.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.