Okun Exiting Comcast/NBCU

Bob Okun is exiting as the long-time head of NBCU's Washington office.

He will exit July 1 and start his own PR firm, The O Team, continuing to advise the company through June.

The move follows the hiring of former National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow as president of Comcast/NBCU Washington, heading up government relations for the newly combined companies.

"Now that we are becoming an integrated, new company, I am excited to fulfill my professional dream after 30 years in Washington to start a firm which will bring together politics, policy, and business," said Okun in a statement. His first client: Comcast/NBCU.

"Bob and I have been friends and colleagues for almost two decades," said McSlarrow, "and I look forward to our continuing relationship as Bob begins this exciting new phase of his career."

The company said that it would name a replacement for Okun.