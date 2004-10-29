Ohio Stations Offer Time

Four Ohio broadcasters and a local cable news network have offered President George W. Bush and Democratic nominee Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) a half-hour forum Monday to speak to voters in the key state.

Cleveland’s WOIO, Cincinnati's WXIX, Columbus’ WBNS, Toledo’s WNWO and the Ohio News Network would give each candidate 30 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday to go on camera “with no strings attached,” says WOIO’s News Director Stephen Doerr.

Both campaigns are considering the offer and may respond over the weekend. Raycom Media owns WOIO, WXIS and WNWO and Dispatch Broadcasting owns WBNS and the Ohio News Network.

