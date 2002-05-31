Ohio anchor files age-discrimination suit

Longtime Columbus, Ohio, anchor Pete Scovill is suing his former employers,

WSYX(TV) and WTTE(TV), charging age discrimination and harassment.

The 56-year-old Scovill claimed that after he was rejected as a candidate for

news director in favor of the younger David Silverstein, Silverstein then

harassed him to get him to leave the station.

Scovill left the station in February, reportedly on medical leave.

Silverstein could not be reached for comment.