O'Hearn to produce Zahn show

As CNN lays plans for Paula Zahn's new morning show, the network is expected to name veteran producer Kathy O'Hearn as the show's senior executive producer.

CNN sources say O'Hearn, who has been producing Zahn's morning telecast since Sept. 12, will be named later this week. Zahn's new show from a street-level studio in midtown Manhattan should launch in the spring.

O'Hearn currently is executive vice president of business news for CNN and CNNfn, and joined the network about a year ago from ABC News, where she worked on World News Tonight Weekend. - Allison Romano