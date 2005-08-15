O'Hara To Head TV Guide Channel

Gemstar-TV Guide Monday named Ryan O'Hara president of the company's TV Guide Channel, a newly created position.

O’Hara has been president of the company’s interactive horse racing channel, TVG Network, since 2004. He will now oversee programming, marketing, ad sales and other business affairs for TV Guide Channel and new on-demand network TV Guide SPOT.

O’Hara joined the company in 2002 as SVP, business development and strategic planning. Before that, he was BSkyB’s director of interactive television strategy and based in London.

His first stint with News Corp. was as director of business development for the Fox/Library Network.

TV Guide Channel averaged 294,000 total viewers in prime in July, up 25% from last year. Gemstar-TV Guide is 40% owned by News Corp.

The company recently announced plans for a major overhaul of its trademark magazine TV Guide, aiming to transform it into a full-sized glossy magazine to combat falling profits and subscription numbers.