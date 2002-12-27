Ogren retiring at LIN

C. Robert Ogren is retiring after 12 years as vice president, engineering and

operations at LIN Television Corp. due to health reasons, the company said. There was no word on a successor.

LIN chairman, president and CEO Gary Chapman said Ogren had "led LIN

expertly through the digital transition and, with his foresight and planning, the

company actually began preparing for the digital transition in 1994, well before

many of our competitors. Bob provided exceptional leadership in the industry and

created the first duopoly between two network affiliates back in 1991. His

creativity also led to the company initiating the cluster strategy, another

innovation under development today."