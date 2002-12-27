Ogren retiring at LIN
C. Robert Ogren is retiring after 12 years as vice president, engineering and
operations at LIN Television Corp. due to health reasons, the company said. There was no word on a successor.
LIN chairman, president and CEO Gary Chapman said Ogren had "led LIN
expertly through the digital transition and, with his foresight and planning, the
company actually began preparing for the digital transition in 1994, well before
many of our competitors. Bob provided exceptional leadership in the industry and
created the first duopoly between two network affiliates back in 1991. His
creativity also led to the company initiating the cluster strategy, another
innovation under development today."
