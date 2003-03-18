Offsay leaving Showtime
Showtime programming chief Jerry Offsay will exit the pay network by the end
of the year.
Offsay, who has been president of programming since 1994, said he informed
Showtime Networks Inc. chairman and CEO Matt Blank last summer of his desire to
leave.
Showtime has not yet picked Offsay's replacement, but it has already started
searching. Offsay will help his successor to get acclimated to the position.
Under Offsay, Showtime tripled its original series and movie output.
Recently, though, the network said it would reorient its original-programming
strategy, cutting back on original movies in favor of more
series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.