Offsay leaving Showtime

Showtime programming chief Jerry Offsay will exit the pay network by the end

of the year.

Offsay, who has been president of programming since 1994, said he informed

Showtime Networks Inc. chairman and CEO Matt Blank last summer of his desire to

leave.

Showtime has not yet picked Offsay's replacement, but it has already started

searching. Offsay will help his successor to get acclimated to the position.

Under Offsay, Showtime tripled its original series and movie output.

Recently, though, the network said it would reorient its original-programming

strategy, cutting back on original movies in favor of more

series.