Official: Yaccarino to Head NBCU Cable Ad Sales

As previously reported by B&C, Turner ad sales exec Linda Yaccarino has joined NBCUniversal, and been named president of cable entertainment & digital advertising sales, replacing Dave Cassaro, who resigned last week.

She will report to Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCU cable entertainment & cable studios and Lauren Zalaznick, chairman of NBCU entertainment & digital networks and integrated media.

Yaccarino will head all cable entertainment and digital advertising sales for the company's portfolio of networks including USA, Syfy and Bravo. She will also oversee sales for digital businesses like DailyCandy and iVillage and sites like NBC.com.

Until last week, Yaccarino was executive VP and COO of Turner entertainment ad sales & marketing and acquisitions, working on TNT, TBS and truTV. It was said she decided to leave Turner because she wanted a bigger job, which was blocked by the company's structure.

"Linda has a proven track record in driving commercial success through industry-leading innovations and creative strategic marketing solutions for her clients. We're confident she'll apply that same expertise and creative thinking to our premier cable and digital portfolio, further building on our successful position within the marketplace," said Hammer and Zalaznick in a joint statement.