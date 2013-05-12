Official: Seth Meyers to Be Next ‘Late Night' Host

RELATED: Upfronts 2013: NBC Adds Three New Comedies To Thursday; James Spader Drama 'Blacklist' Gets Post-'Voice' Slot

NBC on Sunday officially named Saturday Night Live's Seth Meyers as the next host of Late Night, taking over for Jimmy Fallon

when he moves to The Tonight Show in

2014.

Lorne Michaels will executive produce Late Night under Meyers with Michael Shoemaker remaining as

producer. Michaels is also set to become executive producer of The Tonight Show

when it moves to New York under Fallon next year, giving him control of two

hours of the network's late night lineup, in addition to SNL.

"We think Seth is one of the brightest, most insightful

comedy writers and performers of his generation. His years at SNL's ‘Weekend Update' desk, not to

mention being head writer of the show for many seasons, helped him hone a

topical brand of comedy that is perfect for the Late Night franchise," said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob

Greenblatt. "On behalf of Steve Burke, Ted Harbert and Paul Telegdy, we

couldn't be happier that Seth and Jimmy Fallon will be continuing their careers

at NBC after growing up in this network's late night legacy."

Under Meyers, Late

Night will continue to originate from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York with

its premiere date to be announced at a later date. Fallon is set to take over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno in spring

2014,

timed to NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics. Assuming Fallon would want to

take some time to prepare for the transition, a Meyers-hosted Late Night could premiere weeks or

months earlier, as in the last transition from Conan O'Brien to Fallon.

Meyers has been a cast member of SNL for 12 seasons, including eight as head writer and seven as

anchor of Weekend Update. He has hosted two ESPY Awards and headlined the 2011

White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

Last summer, he was among the final three guest-hosts when

Disney-ABC was searching for a replacement for Regis Philbin on Live! With Kelly. That job eventually

went to Michael Strahan.