Official: NFL Network Inks Deal With Time Warner Cable, Bright House
The NFL Network has reached a carriage agreement with Time
Warner Cable, the country's second-largest cable operator.
The multiyear deal, which also includes Bright House
Networks, will put the league's network and its offshoot RedZone Channel on
both systems beginning Sept. 23, in time for Sunday's games. A full launch will
come Sept. 27; NFL Network airs the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game that
night.
For both systems, NFL Network will be available on the
Digital Basic and Sports Pass tiers, with RedZone available to Sports Pass customers.
"We're delighted to have reached an agreement for NFL
Network and NFL RedZone that provides a good value to our customers,"
said Melinda Witmer, executive VP and chief video and content officer for
Time Warner Cable. "The additional games this year and the proven appeal of NFL
RedZone will certainly prove to be a draw for our customers. We look
forward to a long and productive relationship with the NFL."
"We are excited to work with Time Warner Cable and Bright
House Networks to bring fans football 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," added
NFL Network president and CEO Steve Bornstein.
With the deal, the NFL Network is now available on every
major MSO.
