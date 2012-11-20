Official: News Corp. Acquires 49% Stake in YES Network

As expected, News Corp. announced Tuesday it has taken a 49% equity stake

in the Yankees Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network.

The channel's current owners, Yankee Global Enterprises, Goldman Sachs and its

other investors, will reduce their ownership share. After three years, News

Corp. may acquire an additional stake for up to 80%; Yankee Global Enterprises

would still hold a "significant" minority stake.

News Corp. did not disclose financial terms, but published

reports put it roughly at $1.5 billion or more (YES is valued at roughly $3 billion). The investment is expected to

close by the end of the year.

The acquisition adds to News Corp.'s regional sports

businesses and is seen as another step towards a national all-sports cable

channel, which has long been rumored. News Corp.'s Fox Sports Media Group is

the leader in the RSN space, with 20 owned-and-operated channels in the U.S.

ESPN, its would-be competitor should it launch the all-sports network, owns 18

RSNs.

The agreement marks FSMG's return into the country's top

media market.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to enhance News

Corporation's industry-leading portfolio of sports properties, while also

strategically re-entering the New York market," said James Murdoch, deputy

COO, News Corp. "The YES Network represents the gold standard for regional

sports networks and is a pioneer in sports media. We look forward to working

with Yankee Global Enterprises, the network's management team, and all of our

partners to build on a decade of success and take the YES Network to even

greater heights."

Hal Steinbrenner, chairman of Yankee Global Enterprises,

added, "This transaction underscores the great value we and our partners

created in establishing the YES Network and sets the network on the path for

even greater achievements in the future. We are excited to have News

Corporation as a partner.

"Fox wrote the book on regional sports networks, and we

are excited to partner with Fox and take advantage of this opportunity to build

upon our leadership position," said Tracy Dolgin, president and CEO, YES

Network.

Launched in 2002, the YES Network is the television home to

MLB's New York Yankees and the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. YES also announced a new

media rights deal to keep the Yankees on the network through 2042, subject to

MLB approval.

According to Nielsen, YES Network has been

the most-watched regional sports network in the country for the past nine years. YES boasts

roughly 9 million subscribers regionally and an additional 15 million

nationally. Forbes has listed it among the top ten sports business brands the

last three years.