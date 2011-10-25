Official: NBC Sports Group Moving to Connecticut

Officially confirming recent rumors, NBC

Sports Group said Tuesday it will consolidate much of its northeast operations in Connecticut at new studios and

offices in the former Clairol factory in Stamford.

NBC will receive tax credits from the State of Connecticut as well as a $20 million loan in exchange for mving its headquarters, part of the state's program to attract large job-creating development projects. Slated to start in

Sept. 2012, NBC says the move to Stamford will create 450 jobs.

The

32-acre site will feature office space for NBC Sports, Olympics, Sports

Digital, the cable network Versus (soon to be renamed NBC Sports Network) and the Comcast

Sports Management Group, which runs the group's 14 regional sports

networks. As

part of its 10-year deal with the NHL, the new space will also include a

state-of-the-art studio for NHL Network and housing for the net's

personnel.

"This

new campus is about bringing people together to maximize production,

creativity and efficient teamwork. We are creating one 32-acre unique

location that allows us to build numerous state-of-the-art studios,

house more than 450 employees, and prepare for anticipated future

growth," said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBC Sports Group.